CT bill adds text messages to Do Not Call List

Connecticut lawmakers are attempting to modernize the state's "Do Not Call Registry" and include unsolicited text messages as well as phone calls.

A bill that would add text messages to the list of prohibited activities unanimously passed the Senate on Tuesday. The bill also increases penalties for violations from $11,000 to $20,000 per violation. It now moves to the House of Representatives.

Senators were considering several consumer-protection related bills.

They also voted to require pharmacies with discount rewards programs to inform customers, in plain language, they are waiving their health privacy rights if they sign up.

Senators also voted Tuesday to bar heating fuel dealers from selling pre-paid, guaranteed price plans from Nov. 1 to March 31, when some dealers have become financially strapped and taken advantage of customers.

