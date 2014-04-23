Open house planned for CT bus-only corridor

The first in a series of open houses is being held to update the public about the planned New Britain-to-Hartford bus-only corridor.

A new "flyover" animation video will be shown on Wednesday at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, the site of the first open house events. The public can also learn more about the project. The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The bus-only corridor, known as CTfasttrack, includes 10 stations in New Britain, Newington, West Hartford and Hartford with buses running ever three-to-seven minutes during commuting hours. Operations are expected to begin in early 2015.

Similar open houses are planned for April 30 at the Old State House in Hartford and May 6 at the Hartford Public Library.

