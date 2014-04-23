Recipe of the Week: Creamsicle Cake

Creamsicle Cake
Ingredients:
1 box (15.25 oz) White Cake Mix
1 container (6 oz) non-fat Greek yogurt, plain
1 cup orange juice
Freshly grated orange zest, optional
Powdered sugar, optional
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, Greek yogurt and orange juice. Include the zest of one orange, if desired. Pour batter into a greased 8 x8 inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-33 minutes. Slice into 9 pieces. Garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar and orange peel, if desired.
Nutrition information per slice: Calories 201, Fat 4.4 grams, Carbs 40 grams, Fiber 1.1 grams, Protein 3.3 grams.
Click here for the full recipe!