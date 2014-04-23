Couple charged by moose under investigation

A New Hampshire husband and wife charged by a moose while snowmobiling in Maine are under investigation for possibly following the animal.

The Maine Warden Service says it is examining video of the encounter last week in Jackman that was posted on YouTube by Janis and Bob Powell of Belmont, N.H.

Cpl. John MacDonald says if it's determined the couple followed the moose, they could be charged with misdemeanor wildlife harassment and fined $500.

Bob Powell says that while they got closer to the animal than anticipated, he and his wife are experienced snowmobilers who know better than to follow wildlife.

He says when the moose charged, its hoof grazed his spine. He was not hurt.

The moose fled when his wife fired a warning shot.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.