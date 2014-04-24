Rivers refuses to apologize to women held captive

Joan Rivers refuses to apologize for comparing living in her daughter's guest room with the captivity of three women kidnapped in Cleveland.

Rivers and her daughter discussed their reality show Tuesday on NBC's "Today" show and she complained about her living arrangements, saying, "Those women in the basement in Cleveland had more space."

Rivers tells The Plain Dealer in Cleveland that it was a joke she made as a comedian. She says the women are free and people should move on. Her publicist confirmed Rivers commented to the newspaper but said Rivers could not be reached Thursday.

A statement from attorneys for Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus called Rivers' remark hurtful and said she should apologize.

Berry, DeJesus and a third woman escaped from kidnapper Ariel Castro's home last year.

