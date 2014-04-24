Senate votes to ban e-cigarette sales to minors

A move to prevent minors from using electronic cigarettes is moving through the Connecticut General Assembly.

The Senate on Thursday voted 35-0 in favor of legislation that prevents minors from purchasing e-cigarettes - also known as an electronic nicotine delivery system - and other vapor products. The legislation, proposed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, now moves to the House of Representatives for further action.

It's also illegal under the bill for anyone to sell, give or deliver e-cigarettes to a minor. Violators face the same penalties for providing tobacco cigarettes to minors.

Malloy said state needs to move "swiftly to adopt laws that keep tobacco products out of the hands of our young people."

The bill also imposes new fines against people who sell improperly packaged or individual tobacco cigarettes.

