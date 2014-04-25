3 Inserts this Weekend with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Head to YesWeCoupon.com for more great deals!

**Coupon Inserts- 3 inserts this Sunday- 1 SmartSource, 1 RedPlum and 1 Proctor & Gamble!

Bath & Body Works- print a coupon for a free item (up to $14 in value!) with any $10 or more purchase! Plus, get their Getaway VIP bag for $20 with any $40 purchase! This is over $100 value! You can find the coupon on YesWeCoupon.com under hot deals!

Target has some great text message codes to help you save on fresh items!

Text the word RECIPE to 827438 for coupons for $2 off $5+ fruit or veggie purchase and $2 off $5+ deli purchase! Also, text the word BATH and get a coupon for $10 off $25 paper towel and toilet paper coupon!

Tis the season for allergies so if you are buying allergy medication, there is a new mail in rebate to get back a $20 Visa Gift Card when you buy any 3 participating items. You can find the rebate form on YesWeCoupon.com under hot deals!

Check out all the stores for some great Easter clearance. Many stores are at 75% off! Great time to stock up for next year!

Big Y is offering 10% off your entire purchase to seniors 65+ on Tuesday 4/29!

Starting Sunday, Price Chopper has a coupon in their flyer for an additional .40¢ off per gallon of gas when you spend $100!