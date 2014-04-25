Rally held to support transgender teen who is being locked up in adult prison

A rally was held today in Hartford for a 16-year-old transgender girl who is currently being held in an adult prison.

Child advocates say the girl, referred to as "Jane Doe", feels she should be in a treatment facility, not locked up. However, the Department of Children and Families says the girl has a history of assaults and violent behavior.

She was sent to York Correctional after DCF determined there was no place in the juvenile system for her. Jane Doe has been in state custody most of her life and has bounced between multiple detention facilities. She has committed a number of assaults, including stabbing a woman with a fork.

The ACLU is asking whether the 16-year-old, who was abused herself, should be locked up even though she has not been charged with a crime.

"You would think that's the mission of DCF, taking care of her... not penalizing her," said ACLU Legal Director Sandra Staub.

The Commissioner for the Department of Children and Families has met with Jane Doe on how to get her treatment. And that with the help of the Department of Correction and her lawyers, they will be able to move her to a more therapeutic setting that will suit her over the long term.

"I think it complicates it because she is trans, and she gets additional bullying from being a trans, calling names and mis-gendering her," said Diana Lombardi of the CT Trans Advocacy Coalition, who feels therapy is exactly what Jane Doe needs.

