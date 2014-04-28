The Latest Workout Technology with Cellular Chloe

Learn more about the products at CellularChloe.com



Samsung Galaxy S5 with their fitness programs loaded (S-Health) and built-in Heart Rate Sensor (Heart Rate and S-Health videos attached) Fitbit Flex: During the day, it tracks steps, distance, and calories burned. At night, it tracks your sleep quality and wakes you silently in the morning. Jawbone Up 24: UP24 is always connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth® Smart, helping you achieve your goals with real-time updates on your progress and notifications when you need them.

Samsung Gear Fit: (Video attached to next email)

• Heart rate monitor†

• Curved Super AMOLED® display

• Contoured design

• Dustproof, water-resistant*

Samsung Gear Neo (Display model)

• Voice Command

• 1.63-inch Super AMOLED® display

• Stand-alone music player

• Interchangeable bands

- Scosche Boom Speaker in the shape of a water bottle fits in water holder of bicycle

- Scosche Headphone "clips" that will turn any headphones into runners' headphones

- Jabra Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headset Great for runners

- Yurbuds High Visiblity Smartphone Armband

- Bicycle Mounts for smartphone