Paul Simon and Edie Brickell arrested in New Canaan

Singer Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, were arrested at the couple's home in New Canaan over the weekend.

Police said Simon, 72, and Brickell, 47, were involved in a domestic dispute Saturday night. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.



"There was aggressiveness on both sides which we deem was in self-defense," said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.



Simon and Brickell faced a judge Monday morning at Norwalk Superior Court. No protective order was issued by the judge.



Allen Cramer, the lawyer for the couple, called it a minor disagreement that involved a couple of pushes and some yelling. Both received minor injuries, Cramer added.



"Edie Brickell is from Texas. She likes to have things direct. Paul didn't want to particularly talk about it," Cramer said.



Cramer said he believes police responded to the home after Simon's mother-in-law dialed 911 and then hung up without saying anything. Authorities were able to trace the call to Simon's residence.

Cramer would not comment on what the cause of the fight was.

Both were also holding hands for part of the proceeding.

"We had an argument. Its atypical of us and neither one of us has any fear or reason to feel threatened," said Simon, who is known for hits like Sound of Silence and Mrs. Robinson.

"He's no threat to me at all," said Brickell, who is known for the single What I Am.

Simon and Brickell told the judge that they will be enjoying a baseball game with their son on Monday afternoon.

Cramer told Eyewitness News that the couple's children were not home at the time of the altercation.

The case was continued until May 16.

