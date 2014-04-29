The following slideshow includes pictures of Maren Sanchez, who was fatally stabbed a 16-year-old girl at a high school in Milford, the crime scene and the memorials in her honor.

The following slideshow includes pictures of Maren Sanchez, who was fatally stabbed a 16-year-old girl at a high school in Milford, the crime scene and the memorials in her honor.

Milford deadly stabbing: 'I did it. Just arrest me'

The 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a classmate in Milford will face charges as an adult and had his court date set for Friday.



Tuesday was the first day back for Jonathan Law High School students since 16-year-old Maren Sanchez was stabbed to death in a school hallway Friday morning.

"It shouldn't have happened," one student told Eyewitness News. "A school should be a safe place, no matter what."



Some students told Eyewitness News that they'd be sporting purple because it was Maren's favorite color.

They said it would be a difficult day. Two classmates weren't there, Maren and 16-year-old Chris Plaskon - the boy accused of killing her. He was charged with murder and will eventually be tried as an adult, according to court officials.

Chris's attorneys said he was arraigned from inside the hospital on Tuesday, first as a juvenile and then as an adult. The criminal case against him was transferred from the juvenile court system to the adult court system.

Court officials said he'll face a judge in adult court on Friday. His bond was set at $3 million. If convicted of the murder, Chris could spend up to 60 years in prison.

Police were looking into whether Chris did it because Maren turned him down for the prom. The prom was supposed to take place Friday night but was postponed.

"I did it. Just arrest me," Chris, whose hands and clothing were covered in blood, told the school resource officer, who took him into custody, according to court documents.



An unidentified witness told police Chris was on top of Maren during the attack and they were unable to pull him off of her.



The knife that Chris allegedly used was recovered a short distance from the murder scene, court documents stated.

His family broke their silence on Tuesday and released a written statement to the media.

"Our hearts are forever broken as we, like you, struggle to understand," the statement read. "To the Sanchez family, our deepest sympathies. Please know that you are now, and forever, in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers."

To read the family's full statement, click here.



"She will never be forgotten," said Kasedi Xavier, a friend. "She brought everybody here."

Monday night, the sound of her voice filled the air as more than 1,000 people gathered in the high school football field to honor Maren.

"She loved to sing, so that's what made me happy, but it also made me sad," said Jack Shuckerow, Maren's friend.

Candles flickered as students, staff and members of Milford's community came together to remember the school's junior class president.

Since Friday, a memorial outside of the school has grown.

"Her mother and family will never get over this," said a friend. "But hopefully, they can find peace soon."

For the past few days, students said they've leaned on each other for strength as they struggled to deal with Maren's death.

Grief counselors and therapy dogs continued to help students cope.



Calling hours for Maren were scheduled for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home in Milford.

In her recently posted obituary, it stated Maren was the president of her freshman and sophomore class as well as co-manager of the softball and swim teams. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, a guitar player and loved photography.

"Maren had an air of confidence that allowed her to accomplish anything. Maren was and will always be a limitless light who saw the world through a spectrum of joy, love, kindness and compassion. Everyone she touched felt her warmth," the obituary stated.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations by clicking here or by sending them to the following address:

The Maren Sanchez Memorial Trust

Victoria J. Koch, Esq. Trustee

325 Reef Road, Suite 200

Fairfield, CT 06824



To read the full obituary, click here.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.