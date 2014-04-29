Pan Steamed Trout with Prudence Sloane

PAN STEAMED TROUT WITH BACON, TOMATOES AND CAPERS

Prudence Sloane

Fishing season is here and for those that didn't catch anything ………..

Ingredients:

1 whole trout boned & butterflied (comes that way at City Fish in Wethersfield)

2 slices thick cut smoked bacon, ½" dice

2 teaspoons bacon fat

2 teaspoons flour

sprinkle of black pepper & salt

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup fresh diced tomatoes

1-½ teaspoons capers

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced parsley

Directions:

In a large sauté pan, with cover, cook the bacon over low heat with 2 tablespoons water. Cook, stirring often for about 1 minute or until the bacon is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon leaving behind 2 teaspoons of fat.

Place the fish on a cutting board, skin side up. Pat the skin dry with a paper towel then sprinkle on the flour. Brush off the excess flour. Add the fish, skin side down into the hot pan. Sprinkle with black pepper and a little salt. Cook undisturbed over medium high heat for about 2 minutes or until the skin is browned and the fish is almost opaque. Add the white wine, tomatoes, capers, bacon and garlic. Cover and lower the heat and let steam for 1 minute or until the fish is completely opaque. Add water if the pan is drying out. Remove the fish to a warm, platter. Add the parsley to the sauce and reduce if necessary or add additional liquid or if more sauce is desired. Pour sauce over the fish.

Trout courtesy of City Fish, Wethersfield. www.cfishct.com



