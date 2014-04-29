PA bride and groom complete vows at hospital

A medical emergency delays a wedding, but not for long. Instead a Pennsylvania couple tied the knot while the groom was still hospitalized.

"We found one another again and we fell in love all over," said Mary Alice Adams.



Mary Alice Adams and Robert Adams' love story is unique.

"He found me on Facebook," Robert Adams said.

They were acquaintances for 35 years. The couple didn't begin dating until a year and a half ago.

Their wedding was Friday at the North Huntingdon Ride and Hunt Club.

"At our age I didn't want something really fancy," Mary Alice Adams said.



But Mary Alice Adams could tell something was wrong with her groom.

"He was sort of real sweaty and he was fixing his tie," Mary Alice Adams said. "Got in the car, started driving down. I thought it was anxiety and the next thing I knew, I was having a medical problem."

The groom was having heart problems, so North Huntingdon EMS crews responded to the wedding.

"He wanted it to continue but I explained to him we needed to get him to the hospital to be seen," said Paramedic Rob Leuthold.



"I was all dressed up in my suit and tie, which is a rarity, to get married. But it didn't work out that way," said Robert Adams.

"I was just surprised we were walking into what we were walking into," said EMT Beth Walter.



Leuthold and Walter transported the bride and groom to Forbes Hospital.

"She was a nervous wreck riding up front with me on the way down there," Walter said.



Their quick action kept Robert Adams alive until he got to the emergency room. Once there, nurses made Mary Alice Adams a bouquet and decorated the room.

Their wedding was back on.

