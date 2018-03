Kentucky Derby Pie

Ingredients:

¾ Cup granulated sugar

¾ Cup white corn syrup

4 whole eggs

1 stick butter melted and cooled

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup pecans.

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat sugar, corn syrup, and whole eggs together. Add the melted butter and mix. Fold in the chocolate chips, pecans and vanilla with a spatula. Pour into a 9 inch pie crust. Bake 45 minutes or until pie is set.

