Probe: Racial slur did not involve police radio

New Haven police say an investigation with the FBI has concluded a racial slur heard on the police radio was not uttered using a police department radio.

Police said Wednesday that the FBI had finished a four-month joint investigation with police into the racial slur heard on the police radio frequency on Dec. 30. Police say the radios are incapable of producing the identification signal that was detected.

New Haven Police Chief Dean Esserman says the incident shook and offended every member of the department and required a thorough and vigorous investigation. The investigation remains open to try to identify the person responsible.

The NAACP's Greater New Haven branch called for better diversity training for police after the slur was heard.

