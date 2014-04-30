Suburban NY student picks Yale among all 8 Ivies

Kwasi Enin speaks at a news conference at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 30, 2014. Enin, who was accepted into all eight Ivy League colleges, announced he will attend Yale University in fall. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman)

Yale is the pick for a New York student who made national headlines after being accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

Seventeen-year-old Kwasi Enin says he plans to attend Yale University this fall.

He made the announcement Wednesday at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, N.Y.

Enin scored 2,250 out of 2,400 on his SAT. He was also accepted at Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania.

The notoriety earned him a cameo on David Letterman's "Late Show." ''Saturday Night Live" did a wisecrack about him on Weekend Update.

Enin says he wants to study medicine. His parents are both nurses and emigrated to the United States from Ghana in the 1980s.

