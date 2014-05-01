DA: Hernandez charged in jail scuffle, threat

Prosecutors say former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has been indicted in an alleged jail assault in February, and in an alleged threat at the jail last November.

The Bristol County district attorney's office said Hernandez was indicted Thursday on charges of assault and battery and threats to do bodily harm. No further details were released. An arraignment date has not been set.

Hernandez is held without bail at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth after pleading not guilty to murder in the June 2013 death of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd.

The Bristol County sheriff said after the Feb. 25 incident at the facility that Hernandez was involved in a scuffle with another inmate, but neither man required medical attention.

A message was left Thursday for Hernandez's attorney.

