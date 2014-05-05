Mansion trashed during massive teen party

It had all the makings of a party at a nightclub. The crowd, the music, the drinks. But this chaotic scene actually came from a family home in Brampton. A 5000 square foot mansion under construction open for one epic house party that spiraled out of control.

"There was just kids coming in packs of 10, 20 literally no room to walk in the house."

The house was crammed with more than 15-hundred people, a party so big, it began to trend on Twitter. By the time police arrived, there were 200 cars lined up and down the street. Teens were seen posing with cruisers, making a mockery of a crowd control nightmare.

"There was a potential, a real potential for something to happen something deadly", said Constable Thomas Ruttan of the Peel Regional Police.

Peel officers from all divisions responded to the scene, police say several of them were assaulted resulting in a number of arrests. Others were detained for public intoxication.

The morning after this peaceful neighborhood is back to normal, but the house looks like it survived a natural disaster.

"Everything is completely trashed, broken windows, stair railings are broken", according to Ruttan.

Outside, the grounds are littered with filth, beer cans and cell phones all the remains of a night gone wild.

In total, 70-thousand dollars worth of damage. And no doubt a post party hangover one homeowner won't soon forget.

An investigation is now on going, police are looking to hear from neighbors about possible property damage, in the meantime it's too early to tell right now if there will be any charges against the homeowner or her son.

