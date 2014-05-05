DeLauro, DCF to discuss domestic child trafficking

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is joining a discussion on combating domestic child trafficking.

DeLauro, a Democrat who represents the state's third congressional district, will participate in an event Monday morning with Joette Katz, commissioner of Connecticut Department on Children and Families. The event will be held at the New Haven offices of Love146, a human rights organization that works to end child trafficking and exploitation.

DeLauro cites an FBI estimate of 200,000 American children potentially exploited and trafficked for sex annually. The majority are girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

The House of Representatives is expected to consider legislation on domestic trafficking later this month.

DeLauro introduced a resolution last October condemning child trafficking and sexual exploitation and encouraging law enforcement to help victims and end the practices.

