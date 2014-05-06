US legislation aims to boost Metro-North safety

Four members of Congress have announced legislation to improve rail safety following two fatal accidents and other incidents on Metro-North Railroad.

Connecticut Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes and Elizabeth Esty and New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced Tuesday a proposal requiring control cabs to have a fail-safe device sounding an alarm when a train engineer seems idle while the train is in motion.

It requires rail carriers to develop a fatigue risk plan and report on progress for technology that can slow or stop a train not being operated correctly.

Redundant signal protection for track workers also would be required.

A Metro-North spokesman says the railroad is addressing various components of the legislation.

In May 2013 a track worker was killed in Connecticut, and in December four passengers died in a Bronx derailment.

