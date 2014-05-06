Holocaust project causes controversy

A controversial homework assignment has sparked death threats against school officials in Rialto.

The topic was did the Holocaust really happen?

The district now calls the assignment a mistake.

"This morning they received personal death threats toward their lives," Rialto Police Captain Randy De Anda.



De Anda was on the investigation to track down whoever made death threats against Rialto Schools interim superintendent Mohammad Islam and the schools spokesperson. Police are now standing guard outside the district office, just in case.

"We do not know who the suspect is at this time. However we do have some leads to follow up on," De Anda said.



The threats come in the wake of a district-wide assignment given to 8th graders. Students at Rialto middle schools were told to argue whether the Holocaust really took place. The debate was one part of an 18-piece essay. The district is now revising the assignment.

"We are striking the sentence that claims, did the Holocaust occur? Absolutely the Holocaust occurred," said Syeda Jafri, who is the Rialto District Spokesperson

District officials say they didn't receive complaints from students or parents, but realize the assignment was a mistake.

"It was an error and we have to correct it," Jafri said.

Copyright 2014 CNN. All rights reserved.