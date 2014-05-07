Police trying to locate truck connected to copper theft in Watertown

The following photo of the possible suspect's vehicle was provided by the Watertown Police Department.

The following photo of the possible suspect's vehicle was provided by the Watertown Police Department.

The Watertown Police Department is searching for a pickup used during the theft of scrap copper from a local business last week.

Police said two suspects took "several barrels full of scrap" from an undisclosed business on May 1.

No arrests have been made, but on Wednesday police released pictures of the vehicle associated with the theft.

The suspect's vehicle is being described as "an older model, light colored pickup truck with a plow mount on the front and lights along the top of the cab."



Anyone with any information about the vehicle's location is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5216 or Crimestoppers 860-945-9940.

