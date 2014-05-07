Connecticut expands ignition interlock requirement

Those charged with driving while intoxicated in Connecticut will be required to use an ignition interlock device, under a bill that's moving to the governor's desk.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, the final day of the legislative session, voted 147-0 in favor of legislation that requires first-time offenders who typically opt for the alcohol education program to have the devices installed in their primary vehicle.

Such drivers would be forbidden from operating any other vehicle without the ignition interlock system, which usually requires the driver to blow into a tube to prove they are not intoxicated before they can start the engine.

Rep. Gerald Fox, the Judiciary Committee's co-chairman, said new technology can ensure the proper person is blowing into the device. He said one device takes a photograph.

