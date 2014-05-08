Malloy says he and lawmakers made "real change"

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is ticking off a list of accomplishments from this year's legislative session, including a planned increase in the state's minimum wage and increased funding for local education.

Appearing early Thursday morning before a joint session of the General Assembly, the Democrat said the work he and lawmakers did together over the past several months "represents real change" that will benefit the state now and in the future.

Lawmakers reached a midnight deadline on Wednesday to close out the election-year session.

Malloy, who is seeking a second term, told the lawmakers that no one knows what the future holds but it was an honor to serve with all of them.

