Q-Poll: State budget, taxes not helping Malloy

If November's election were held on Friday, Gov. Dannel Malloy would still be in a dead heat with Republican challenger Tom Foley, which is unchanged from the last Quinnipiac poll taken nearly two months ago.

The failed promise of a $55 tax refund along with handling of the state budget and taxes have not helped Malloy's approval rating.

In a Quinnipiac Poll released Friday morning, the governor's approval rating was split and voters also felt he does not deserve to be reelected.

Of those polled, 60 percent of voters said they felt the tax refund was a "campaign gimmick" and it should have never been offered in the first place.

However, Malloy still sits tied with his biggest competition, Foley, in a re-election battle. Both candidates getting 43 percent of voters of those polled.

"I didn't create the deficit. Somebody else did. I got hired to straighten it out, and we are trying to do that in a reasonable way," Malloy said.



Quinnipiac University poll director Douglas Schwartz says he expects the 2014 election to be just as tight of a race as it was in 2010.

"It's deja vu all over again as Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy and 2010 Republican standard-bearer Tom Foley remain locked in a dead heat," Schwartz said in a release Friday.

Malloy has struggled since he's been in office. Every Q-Poll has given him an approval rating of less than 50 percent.

While voters said they feel Malloy is a strong leader, honest and trustworthy, economic issues continue to drag him down.

"It's always a big issue for all governors, their record and the economy is the biggest one," Schwartz said. "And when the economy isn't going well, the chief executive always gets the blame."

Foley is still a clear front runner for the Republican nomination as the poll found the rest of the GOP candidates running well behind.

"Voters know that Governor Malloy has mishandled the state's finances and they haven't forgotten his disastrous tax increase," Foley's campaign states.

Besides Foley, the following Republicans are remaining in the governor's race, state Sen. Minority Leader John McKinney, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti and former West Hartford town councilor Joe Visconti. None of the Republicans besides Foley scored above single digits in the poll.

Republican Martha Dean announced on Friday that she has withdrawn from the race for governor after the results of a recent Quinnipiac Poll.

Both the Republican and Democratic conventions are next weekend.

