Vegan Snickerdoodle Cupcakes with Cake Gypsy

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cupcakes from Cake Gypsy!



Ingredients:

1 cup soy milk

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 ¼ cups flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup canola oil + 2 teaspoons

¾ cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F and line pan with paper liners.

2. Whisk soy milk and vinegar together and let sit a few minutes until curdled (no more than 5 mins)

3. Beat together the soy milk mixture, oil, sugar, vanilla extract in a large bowl.

4. Sift in the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt and mix until no large lumps remain.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon brown sugar and 2 teaspoons of the canola oil. Fill cupcake liners ¾ way, drop 1 teaspoon at a time of the cinnamon sugar mixture into each cupcake and swirl in the batter. Bake for 20-22 minutes until done. Transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting.

These cupcakes are delicious plain by themselves or with a vegan vanilla frosting garnished with cinnamon sugar.



