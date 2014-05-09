Vegan Snickerdoodle Cupcakes with Cake Gypsy

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cupcakes from Cake Gypsy!
Ingredients:
1 cup soy milk
1 tsp. apple cider vinegar
1 ¼ cups flour
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¾ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup canola oil + 2 teaspoons
¾ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F and line pan with paper liners.
2. Whisk soy milk and vinegar together and let sit a few minutes until curdled (no more than 5 mins)
3. Beat together the soy milk mixture, oil, sugar, vanilla extract in a large bowl.
4. Sift in the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt and mix until no large lumps remain.
5. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon brown sugar and 2 teaspoons of the canola oil. Fill cupcake liners ¾ way, drop 1 teaspoon at a time of the cinnamon sugar mixture into each cupcake and swirl in the batter. Bake for 20-22 minutes until done. Transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting.
These cupcakes are delicious plain by themselves or with a vegan vanilla frosting garnished with cinnamon sugar.