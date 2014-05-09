Sorority says banishment by UConn a poor decision

A local chapter of a fraternity was informed it has to stop all its activities after a UConn sophomore told Eyewitness News she was hazed by some of her sorority sisters and forced to drink to the point of passing out.

A sorority banned from the University of Connecticut for hazing calls the punishment extreme and says it is considering an appeal.

Elizabeth Baily, the national vice president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, says in an email to The Associated Press that removing an entire chapter from campus "for the poor decisions made by a few individuals at an unsanctioned event is wrong."

She says the sorority will respond to UConn after finals week to allow the students in the local chapter to focus on academics.

The school revoked the sorority's registration Wednesday and ordered it out of its campus house by May 15. It says an investigation found a sorority member in March was forced to lie on a floor and "sizzle like bacon," then drink alcohol until she passed out.

