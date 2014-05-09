Autistic boy calls 911, helps injured mom

An autistic 7-year-old boy is being called a hero for helping save his mom after a frightening fall.

Only days before Mother's Day, a boy saw his mom in trouble.

The boy was in their home on Gillmar Street in Feltona when he had to jump into action and get his mom to the hospital.

"At the hospital, I said, 'how did I get here,'" said mother Lisa Kirby.

Just hours out of the hospital, Kirby said she is happy to be home with her son, Joshua, after a bad fall trying to hang these curtains.

She blacked out and woke up in pain on the ground. Kirby said she was unable to move.

Her first thought was being home alone with an autistic son.

"There was no one else here to help me. I didn't know what I was gonna do," Kirby said. "I was just scared for Joshua. That was my main concern, was Joshua, nobody being here for him."



But little did she know, Joshua had found her phone and dialed 911. And for 11 minutes, Joshua stayed calm on the phone, taking directions from the 911 dispatcher

"Can you stay on the phone with me and get mommy a towel," the dispatcher told Joshua.



The dispatcher: "Can you unlock the door?"

Joshua: "I already did."

"Me and my husband were both amazed," Kirby said. "We're like, 'how did he do that?' Because I didn't even know he knew what 911 was."



By the time mom was finally able to speak.



"Call Daddy! Call Daddy," Kirby said.

Joshua's call had already brought help to the front door.

"OK, ambulance is here now," Joshua told the dispatcher.



He's an energetic 7-year-old and now, he's a lot more.

"He is a little hero," Kirby said.

Kirby said she still has not heard the full 911 call, so she has no idea just how much her son helped her.

Her lesson to every parent, never underestimate your child.

