CL&P seeks 5.9 percent rate increase

Connecticut Light and Power says it will seek a 5.9 percent rate increase from state regulators as it works to replace aging infrastructure and improve reliability.

The company says any approved electric rate increase would not go into effect until December.

Under the proposal, customers using an average of 700 kilowatt hours of power a month would see their bills rise by $6.76.

The company says it is investing in new and stronger poles, wires, transformers and substations, which it says will result in fewer outages.

Attorney General George Jepsen says CL&P's rates are already extremely high, and urged regulators to scrutinize carefully any rate-hike request.

