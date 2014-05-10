Make-A-Wish holds annual Walk for Wishes event

Make-A-Wish Connecticut hosted its annual Walk-for-Wishes event at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Family and friends from all over the state and past Wish Kids with their families walked to help make wishes come true for Connecticut children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The walk started at 5:30 p.m. and afterward there were prize drawings for the guests.

This year's Walk for Wishes was different because a special little girl was granted her wish live at the event. More than 1,000 people surprised Isabelle with a party in her honor.

The party was followed by a surprise trip for a Disney Cruise. Isabelle and her family left the Beardsley Zoo by limo to head to the airport and start their vacation.

Walk for Wishes is a non-competitive 1 mile walk to help make wishes come true for kids and enrich their human experience with hope, strength and joy.

