Police investigate bomb scare at a Waterford Restaurant

The Waterford Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was called into a local restaurant on Sunday evening.

At about 5:51 p.m. on Sunday, the Waterford Police Department responded to the Olive Garden restaurant at 850 Hartford Turnpike.

According to police, during interviews with the staff, they learned that two threats has been called in through the telephone. The calls were within a short time period with a similar message from the caller, according to police.

The Olive Garden was evacuated as a precaution and so that crews could search the area. The search was conducted by members of the Waterford Police Department and a Connecticut State Police explosives detection K9.

There were no suspicious packages or items found during the search, according to police.

The restaurant re-opened at about 7 p.m.

The specific details about the content of the threats are not be released at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.