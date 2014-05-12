Sweet Maria’s Thumbprint Cookies

Pineapple Coconut Thumbprint Cookies

with Sweet Maria's Bakery



Ingredients:

½ pound butter, softened

½ cup sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

2 cups coconut

1 cup pineapple pie filling

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light. Add egg yolks and vanilla. Mix until blended.

3. Add salt and flour. Mix just until incorporated.

4. Shape dough into 1-inch balls.

5. In a small bowl, beat egg whites with a fork. Place coconut in a separate bowl.

6. Dip balls into egg whites and then roll into coconut. Place balls onto a parchment lined cookie sheet spacing each about 2-inches apart.

7. Gently press the tops of balls to flatten slightly. With your index finger, make a hole in the center of each cookie.

8. Spoon or pastry bag about ½ teaspoon of pie filling into the holes.

9. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

10. Remove from the oven.

11. Cool cookies on a wire cooling rack.

Yields: about 35 cookies.



