Tom Foley cited for speeding

Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley is facing a speeding charge.

The Republican's campaign spokesman says that Foley, the party's 2010 nominee for governor, was cited Monday evening for speeding.

Christopher Cooper said Tuesday that Foley was pulled over on Route 9 northbound in Haddam, near exit 8 at 8:24 p.m. Cooper said Foley was returning from a fundraising event for Republican state Sen. Art Linares in Haddam.

A Quinnipiac University Poll released earlier this week showed Foley leads his fellow Republican contenders for the party's endorsement. State Republicans are scheduled to choose their candidate on Saturday at the GOP convention, to be held at the Mohegan Sun casino.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to be endorsed by his party on Friday in Hartford.

