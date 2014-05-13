Children fall from airborne bounce house

Three children are injured after falling out of an inflatable bounce house that went 15 feet in the air.



Police in South Glens falls, New York said a strong gust of wind blew it off the ground while the children were playing inside it on Monday.



A 10-year-old girl fell as the bounce house went airborne. She suffered minor scrapes.

But the two boys weren't as lucky. One fell about 15 feet onto a parked car, the other fell on asphalt.

Both are in serious condition on Tuesday night.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.