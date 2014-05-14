Recipe of the Week: Reese’s Fudge Cake Cookies

Reese's Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Cookies!

Ingredients:

1 box Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix {15.25 oz.}

1 1/4 cups Reese's Peanut Butter Chips

1/2 cup Canola Oil or Vegetable Oil

2 eggs

Directions:

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in large mixing bowl, and beat well.

Stir in Reese's Peanut Butter Chips, mix well with large spoon.

Chill dough in refrigerator for 45 minutes

Drop onto ungreased non-stick cookie sheet in rounded balls.

Bake for approx. 8 - 9 minutes {or until done} at 350 degrees.

ENJOY!!





