Springtime Superfoods with Ana Zeller

6 Springtime Super Foods!

Learn more from Ana Zeller at PracticalNutrition.com



The foods we chose as this year's "Spring Super Foods" offer your body a broad spectrum of health benefits. To name a few, they are full of nutrients that boost your immune system, help to ward off seasonal allergies, detoxify your body after a long winter, and help slim the waist line to help you get ready for summer!

Citrus: Grapefruits, lemons, or oranges any time of day! Enjoy lemon in your water, grapefruit as a side to your breakfast, or a juice orange for a dessert on a warm day. Raw Local Honey/Local Bee Pollen: Put in tea, yogurt, smoothies, or enjoy a spoonful raw! Quinoa: Use for cold or hot side dishes, on a salad, or in a Spring Roll! Dandelion Greens: Throw these peppery greens into a salad, in a soup, or in a lunch wrap for an added zing to your meal! Walnut Oil: Use for cold foods only (not for cooking); enjoy its nutty flavor in a dressing or on top of a favorite grain dish such as brown rice or quinoa Asparagus: Grilled, sautéed in a stir-fry, or put in a Spring Roll, asparagus are a hearty spring vegetable full of nutrition that will keep you feeling full for hours!

Superfood Spring Rolls

Serves 2 (3 rolls per serving)

The Rolls







6 large rice wrappers (found in international section at grocery store)

½ Cup (cooked) quinoa (any variety)

6 grilled asparagus (grilled or roasted with olive oil, sea salt, and pepper)

1 handful of dandelion greens, chopped into small pieces

1 handful of mixed, Asian, or other type of greens (for "base" of spring roll)

1 large carrot, chopped into small pieces

10-12 fresh mint leaves

4 TBLS fresh squeezed orange juice

2 TBLS walnut oil

4 TSP local honey

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of red chili flakes

Grilled chicken or shrimp (optional addition for extra protein)

Combine the quinoa, carrots, and dandelion greens into a small bowl. In a separate bowl combine the walnut oil, orange juice, chili flakes, sea salt, and honey into a dressing. Whisk briefly and pour over the quinoa salad, tossing gently. Take a spring roll and gently submerge in a shallow bowl of water for 8-10 seconds. Place on a non-stick surface (parchment paper or cutting board) and line with a thin layer of mixed greens, 1 asparagus, and a thin line of the quinoa salad. Gently fold the top half in, followed by the sides, and gently roll until mixture is tight within the spring roll. Cut in half and serve with the sweet chili sauce as a side dip.

Sweet Chili Sauce (for dipping)

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 TBLS Braggs liquid aminos or Tamari (gluten free soy sauce)

2 TBLS water

2 TBLS honey

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Juice of ½ orange

Combine all ingredients into a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Serve as a dipping sauce for spring rolls, or use as a marinade for grilled chicken or shrimp.