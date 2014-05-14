Hartford Marathon lands new title sponsor

The Hartford Marathon has a new title sponsor.

Northeast Utilities, New England's largest utility, and the marathon announced the new partnership on Wednesday.

NU takes over from ING which ended its relationship with the race last year.

The annual race, which also includes a half-marathon, a 5K and events for kids, is in its 20th year. It attracted more than 17,000 runners and 75,000 spectators last year. A report commissioned by the marathon foundation found it pumped just over $14 million into the Hartford area's economy.

The 2014 marathon will be held on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.