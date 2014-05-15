Blake: I didn't know family killed at my home

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, James Blake reacts during a first round match against Ivo Karlovic, of Croatia, at the U.S

(AP Photo/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office). In this photo provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, flames destroy a home in a gated community Wednesday May 7, 2014 in Tampa, Fla.

Retired tennis star James Blake says he didn't know the family who died last week in the Florida home they were renting from him.

Blake spoke Thursday at an event in Connecticut to promote this summer's New Haven Open. He tells reporters that his thoughts and prayers are with the family, and he hopes police will keep him updated on their investigation.

Police say the man who rented the home, Darrin Campbell, shot his wife, Kimberly, 19-year-old son and teenage daughter each in the head with a.40-caliber handgun May 7 before setting the 6,000-square-foot house on fire and shooting himself in the head.

Blake says his only contact with Darrin Campbell was "a few emails for the lease agreement." He says he never met any of the family face-to-face.

