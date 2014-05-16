Cut Your Bills with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Public Coupon Class

Wednesday, May 21

Register Citizen

190 Water St, Torrington, Connecticut 06790

6:00pm - 8:00pm

***This class is being offered at a HUGE discount!

The price of this class is only $10!!!

Visit YesWeCoupon.com for more information!



**Coupon Inserts: 3 inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource and 2 RedPlum

ShopRite is going to be rocking with tons of great deals next week! Make sure to take advantage of their e-coupons. These are electronic coupons that can be saved right to your store loyalty card directly from ShopRite.com and will automatically come off at the register when you buy the correct item.

The deals include Milos Kitchen dog treats in honor of May being Pet Month, cheap popsicles, Dove and Axe products and so much more! You can find the full list sales on YesWeCoupon.com!

Stop & Shop has done it again! Check the front of your flyers for a coupon for .30¢ off per gallon of gas when you spend $50

Now through tomorrow (Saturday 5/17) you can get lobsters at Price Chopper for only $6.99 a pound! This is while supplies last.

And, Big Y has a coupon for 10% off your entire purchase for seniors this Tuesday 5/20.

CVS is running a great gas card promotion! Spend $30 on participating items throughout the store and get a $10 gas card!!

A few freebies at Walgreens this week including Velveeta microwaveable skillets and CapriClear coconut oil!

Target has released a great Text message coupon for $10 off a $50 food or beverage purchase. Simply text the word FOOD to 827438