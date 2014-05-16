Letter O Recipes with Boddler Bites

Rockin' Onion Rings
with Boddler Bites
(Baked/Gluten Free)
Ingredients:
4 cups organic vegetable chips
2 medium onions
2/3 cup coconut flour, plus 2 tablespoons
1 cup milk
1 egg
½ teaspoon sea salt
Pinch of pepper
Olive oil cooking spray
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Spray a "cookie" wire rack with olive oil and set on top of cookie sheet.
Puree chips in a food processor until they turn into fine crumbs. Transfer to a shallow bowl and set aside.
In another bowl, combine milk, egg, 2 tablespoons of flour, salt and pepper and mix well with fork, set aside.
Slice onions into 1/2-inch circles and separate into rings.
Place the 2/3 cup of flour in a sealable plastic bag, then add onion rings, and gently shake to coat. Dip onions 1 at a time into the milk and egg mixture, then dip into chip crumbs and cover to coat.
Place onion rings on wire rack (that is sitting on top of a cookie sheet). Bake for 20 minutes, or until coating is crisp.
Serve immediately.