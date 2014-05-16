Letter O Recipes with Boddler Bites

Rockin' Onion Rings

with Boddler Bites



(Baked/Gluten Free)

Ingredients:

4 cups organic vegetable chips

2 medium onions

2/3 cup coconut flour, plus 2 tablespoons

1 cup milk

1 egg

½ teaspoon sea salt

Pinch of pepper

Olive oil cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Spray a "cookie" wire rack with olive oil and set on top of cookie sheet.

Puree chips in a food processor until they turn into fine crumbs. Transfer to a shallow bowl and set aside.

In another bowl, combine milk, egg, 2 tablespoons of flour, salt and pepper and mix well with fork, set aside.

Slice onions into 1/2-inch circles and separate into rings.

Place the 2/3 cup of flour in a sealable plastic bag, then add onion rings, and gently shake to coat. Dip onions 1 at a time into the milk and egg mixture, then dip into chip crumbs and cover to coat.

Place onion rings on wire rack (that is sitting on top of a cookie sheet). Bake for 20 minutes, or until coating is crisp.

Serve immediately.