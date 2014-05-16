UConn AD says state deserves to host tourney

UConn Athletic Director Warde Manuel says Connecticut has earned the right to host the American Athletic Conference's two basketball tournaments next year.

Manuel appeared Friday with AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie and others at the XL Center to promote the move of the men's tournament from Memphis, Tennessee to the Hartford's aging arena.

The conference last month awarded the tournament to Hartford for 2015. It will move to Orlando, Florida, for 2016 and 2017. The women's tournament will stay at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, where it was played in March.

UConn won both the men's and women's national championships in April. The Hartford arena will undergo $35 million in renovations this summer.

