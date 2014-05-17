Sentencing set for Connecticut hospital shooter

A New Britain man faces sentencing for shooting two supervisors at a city hospital in 2012.

Sixty-six-year-old Victor Valcarcel pleaded guilty to felony assault charges in February and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. He had been charged with attempted murder.

Valcarcel was a maintenance worker at the Hospital for Special Care when police say he shot two supervisors on Feb. 22, 2012, after being disciplined. The victims, Robert Barucci and Lynn Trask, suffered serious injuries but survived.

The shooting sparked a large police response that included SWAT teams with rifles and a police helicopter. Valcarcel was arrested at his home about one hour after the shootings.

