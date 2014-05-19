Highland Park Market & New Better Bundle - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Highland Park Market & New Better Bundle

Better CT Bundle Pack with Highland Park Market

Bundle package is available from Sunday, May 18th through Monday, May 26th

Bundle Price:  $69.99          Value:  Over $110.00

 

USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Fresh 85% Lean Ground Round Patties

o   5 lb Box (20 fresh ¼ lb. Patties)

USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Top Round London Broil

o   (Approximately 2 lbs.)

1 lb Bag Best Yet 26-30 ct. EZ Peel Raw Shrimp

o   (Approximately 30 shrimp)

Kayem Skinless Franks

o   2 lb Box (Approximately 16 Hot Dogs)

USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Teriyaki Sticks

o   2 lb. package (Approximately 10 Sticks)

Bell & Evans All Natural Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breast

o   (Approximately 2 lbs.)

Farmland All Natural Fresh Baby Back Ribs

o   1 rack (Approximately 2 ½ lbs.)

Cindy's Kitchen Marinade

o   (16 oz. bottle Very Teriyaki ONLY)

Highland Park Reusable Tote Bag