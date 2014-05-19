Highland Park Market & New Better Bundle

Better CT Bundle Pack with Highland Park Market
Bundle package is available from Sunday, May 18th through Monday, May 26th
Bundle Price: $69.99 Value: Over $110.00
USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Fresh 85% Lean Ground Round Patties
o 5 lb Box (20 fresh ¼ lb. Patties)
USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Top Round London Broil
o (Approximately 2 lbs.)
1 lb Bag Best Yet 26-30 ct. EZ Peel Raw Shrimp
o (Approximately 30 shrimp)
Kayem Skinless Franks
o 2 lb Box (Approximately 16 Hot Dogs)
USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Teriyaki Sticks
o 2 lb. package (Approximately 10 Sticks)
Bell & Evans All Natural Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breast
o (Approximately 2 lbs.)
Farmland All Natural Fresh Baby Back Ribs
o 1 rack (Approximately 2 ½ lbs.)
Cindy's Kitchen Marinade
o (16 oz. bottle Very Teriyaki ONLY)
Highland Park Reusable Tote Bag