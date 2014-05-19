Budget woes a speed bump for repairing Torrington roads

From potholes and patches to huge cracks cutting through streets, officials in Torrington said budget woes have been a speed bump in the city road repair process.

Drivers said the problems were hard to miss.

"It's horrible," said Sara Jackson, of Torrington. "I can't tell you how many times going up and down this street, my mom's belt has fallen off her car."

Workers started milling Maplewood Avenue on Monday morning. Jackson said she could see the crew working from her front steps. She said she was glad for the repairs. She'd just love for them to hit her street.

"It feels like you're off-roading, just dipping," Jackson said. "It's bad."

However, with roughly 165 miles of road, the city said the repairs were easier said than done.

The Torrington Public Works director said his department has between $2.5 and $3 million for road projects. The problem was that costs kept going up. Once roads deteriorate, the city has a hard time catching up.

That's why the department put together a report to show the City Council just how extensive and widespread the problem was.

"Almost 20 years ago, when we were paying $35 a ton for asphalt, we could pave six miles of road for a million dollars," said Jerry Rollett of the public works department. "Asphalt has almost tripled in cost, almost $90 a ton. So for that same amount, we can only do two miles of road."

The director said in talking with the mayor and council members, they understand the need. However, they said there's just no money. The director said that to fix every street in town and get the roads where they need to be, it would cost about $60 million.

That's why he's hoping the city would consider a bonding package to get the roadwork done over the next few years.

"I hope they can because the town really needs it," Jackson said.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.