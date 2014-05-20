'Shield' actor Jace charged in wife's death

'Shield' actor Michael Jace was accused of shooting and killing his wife. (AP photo)

Authorities say "The Shield" actor Michael Jace has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his wife was found shot to death in their Los Angeles home.

Officer Chris No says police arrived at the couple's home in the Hyde Park neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired.

Officials say 40-year-old April Jace was found dead inside.

No says that 51-year-old Michael Jace was taken into custody and booked early Tuesday on suspicion of homicide. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Jace played police officers in the TV series "The Shield" and "Southland" and had roles in "Forrest Gump" and "Planet of the Apes."

Jace and his wife were married nine years and have children.

Calls seeking comment from Jace's agent and manager were not immediately returned.

