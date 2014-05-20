PD: North Carolina man raped girl then lived in her closet

A North Carolina man is accused of hiding out in a 14-year-old girl's closet for days as he sexually assaulted her.

The teenager described how she feels after finding a man inside her bedroom, living in her closet for five days.

"I'm uncomfortable in my own home. I'm scared. I can't sleep at night," said the teenager, whose mother wished she not be identified.

Deputies said the girl told them they met online, but that the man, who was later identified as Jarred Workman, assaulted her once they got to her house. Workman was charged with 11 counts of statutory rape and five counts of statutory sex offense.

Investigators believe the two met online earlier this spring.

"Just the fact that he would be that brazen. To come up here to meet a girl online and then to try to stay in her residence not knowing what her parents are or what they are about," said Lt. Bill Hamby with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Workman ran out of the home after the mother opened up the closet door.

"I was shocked more than anything. I asked him who he was and he said, 'Jarred Workman and he was 19," said the mother.

But investigators said Workman, who is actually 27-years-old, left so quickly he forgot his wallet and cell phone.

The girl's mother said she wants other parents to know the importance of monitoring their children's online activity.

"The Internet has just ruined that poor girl. She was very taken advantage of," the teen's mother said.



