Lawyers file motion to dismiss charges against John Rowland

Former Gov. John Rowland is fighting back against federal charges after he was accused of violated campaign laws.



During the 2011 and 2012 election cycle, Rowland reportedly "conspired" with businessman Brian Foley and his wife, Lisa Wilson-Foley, who is a former congressional candidate, to work for her campaign in exchange for money.

Foley, who owns a nursing home company, and Wilson-Foley pleaded guilty to conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions.

They admitted in court that a $35,000 contract with Rowland was part of a scheme to have him secretly work on Wilson-Foley's campaign as a consultant.

Wilson-Foley believed that disclosure of his paid role in the campaign would result in negative publicity, according to court documents.

Both Foley and Wilson-Foley face up to one year in prison.

Rowland, who was Connecticut governor from 1995 to 2004, is facing two counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation, one count of conspiracy, two counts of causing false statements to be made to the FEC and two counts of causing illegal campaign contributions.

But lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, saying none of it is true.

According to the documents filed, "The indictment does not allege that the contract was ever signed, or that Mr. Rowland ever performed work for the candidate."

Rowland, who served 10 months in prison for corruption, was expected to turn himself in on Friday in New Haven. He's scheduled to be arraigned at New Haven Federal Court on Friday afternoon.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 57 years behind bars.

To read Rowland's full motion to dismiss the indictment, click here.



