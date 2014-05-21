State receives $12 million in UConn settlement

Connecticut has received more than $12 million in a settlement of a lawsuit over the construction of the Thomas J. Meskill Library at the UConn law school.

The state in 2008 sued 28 construction firms, architects, designers, inspectors and others after major flaws were found in the building.

The $24 million library, touted as a architectural landmark when it opened in Hartford in 1996, was instead been plagued by leaks and mold.

Its stone facade had to be removed and reattached after an examination found it could blow off in a heavy windstorm.

The settlement ends litigation which also included a precedent-setting 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found the normal statute of limitations did not apply because the state was suing to recoup on behalf the taxpayers.

