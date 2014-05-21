Hartford police using Twitter to stop illegal ATV riders

It is that time of the year when ATV enthusiasts are hitting the dirt and revving their four-wheelers anywhere they can. However, the Hartford Police Department has turned to social media to crack down on the city's restrictions of the all-terrain vehicles.

Even though Adrian Rivas knows it is against the law to ride his ATV on Hartford city streets, he was out riding on Wednesday for the first time this season and said there are not enough places in the area where he can ride. He said when someone gets caught, they get their ATV towed, pay $100 and then get it back.

Hartford police say ATV drivers are one of their biggest complaints, especially when they were recently seen driving through Bushnell Park.

Resident Whitnee Cheatem said she can't get any sleep while the ATV riders are driving up and down the streets.

"I take my son up and down the street, we're crossing street, they're flying by," Cheatem added.

Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said the problem is difficult to combat "due to our restrictive laws of our pursuit policy. We can't pursue and riders know that. It's a cat and mouse game, when can we catch them?"

Hartford police have launched a new Twitter account to encourage city residents to send tips, pictures and locations of the ATV drivers so they can be tracked. Foley said when the department receives tips of where ATVs are being parked and stored at night, the police can wait for the owners and take the appropriate course of action.

After the story originally aired on Channel 3, Hartford Police told us they are obtaining a warrant for the arrest of Rivas for violating the city's ban on ATVs.



Anyone who wants to help Hartford police can follow @HartfordATV on Twitter.

