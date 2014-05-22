Connecticut man sentenced to death

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to death for gunning down two adults and a 9-year-old girl in Bridgeport in 2006.

A state judge in Bridgeport ruled Thursday that 49-year-old former Trumbull resident Richard Roszkowski should die by lethal injection. A jury in March recommended death instead of life in prison.

Roszkowski was convicted in 2009 of killing his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend, Holly Flannery, her 9-year-old daughter, Kylie, and 38-year-old Thomas Gaudet. Police said Roszkowski falsely believed Flannery and Gaudet were romantically involved.

Defense lawyers argued Roszkowski shouldn't be executed because he has paranoid delusion disorder, while the prosecution denied Roszkowski is mentally ill.

Connecticut repealed the death penalty in 2012, but only for future murders.

There will be an automatic appeal of Roszkowski's death sentence, under state law.

